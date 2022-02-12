Poya Asbaghi hails Barnsley’s performance in win over QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Poya Asbaghi hails Barnsley’s performance in win over QPR

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:09 pm
Poya Asbaghi claimed his first win in charge of Barnsley (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Poya Asbaghi claimed his first win in charge of Barnsley (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi admitted the 1-0 win over promotion-chasing QPR came at a “really good moment” for his struggling side.

The Tykes ended a 13-match winless run in the Championship as Domingos Quina’s second-half goal moved them five points from safety.

Asbaghi celebrated his first win in charge, and said: “Of course you feel good after a victory.

“I think for us as well, with the results we have had this season, this win comes at a really good moment.

“It was a win that I felt was well deserved. I think we played well.

“In the first half, maybe we were a little too open and they were allowed to have too much on the ball.

“I felt that coming into the second half, we adjusted that pretty well. We were much more aggressive in our pressing in the second half.

“When I watched the second half, I honestly felt that we were the better team. It was a great goal from Dom that puts us in the lead and you never know how we’re going to react, defending a lead because we haven’t done that so much.

“I felt that the players did it in a mature way. It gives a lot for the confidence, I hope.

“The only way you can unite everybody in and around the club is to win football games and play good.”

QPR’s seven-match unbeaten run ended, leaving them six points off the automatic-promotion spots.

Manager Mark Warburton said: “It was a poor performance – as simple as that. You have to earn things out of games of football.

“We lacked fluidity in the first half and went in nil-nil. We knew what we had to do in the second half and, in truth, didn’t do it.

“We’re a team that creates chances and scores goals and today we weren’t good enough. We didn’t really hurt them.

“As a team, we didn’t do enough. I was more than wary of Barnsley. They’d lost seven in a row and the law of averages tells you that they’re due to win a game of football. That’s fact.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t really do enough to test their keeper. We didn’t show the quality in the final third.

“We were nowhere near our best. I felt we were very laboured and slow against an opponent who are fighting for their lives.”

