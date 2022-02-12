Stranraer return to winning ways with victory over Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stranraer return to winning ways with victory over Elgin

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:17 pm
Stranraer claimed the points at Elgin (Chris Clark/PA)
Stranraer claimed the points at Elgin (Chris Clark/PA)

Stranraer enjoyed a return to winning ways following successive defeats with a 2-1 cinch League Two victory over Elgin at Borough Briggs.

Matty Yates gave the visitors an 11th-minute lead when he slotted home from the penalty spot after being fouled himself and Michael Mullen added a second with 15 minutes left.

Darryl McHardy pulled a goal back for Elgin in the 89th minute put it was too little too late to prevent City from suffering a third successive loss.

The other League Two match scheduled for Saturday between Cowdenbeath and Forfar was postponed as Athletic did not have sufficient players to fulfil the fixture due to positive Covid cases.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal