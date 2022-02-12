It’s a big relief – Neil McDonald welcomes end of Walsall’s losing streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

It's a big relief – Neil McDonald welcomes end of Walsall's losing streak

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:19 pm
Walsall caretaker manager Neil McDonald saw his side claim victory (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Walsall caretaker manager Neil McDonald saw his side claim victory (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Walsall caretaker boss Neil McDonald admitted the Saddlers were relieved to “stop the rot” after a 1-0 victory over Tranmere halted a run of seven successive League Two defeats.

That run had cost rookie head coach Matt Taylor his job in midweek but Conor Wilkinson’s late penalty settled a drab affair to earn Walsall a first win in two months.

Victory also gives them some breathing space in the League Two relegation battle as they climbed to 18th, six points clear of the bottom two.

McDonald, who refused to be drawn on whether he would be interested in the vacant job, said: “The main objective was to stop the rot and we’ve done that. They’ve got that winning feeling again.

“It’s just a big relief – the last seven games we haven’t been out-fought or outplayed. We’ve made a couple of mistakes and not scored enough goals.

“The players have been getting a little bit of stick off everybody and obviously they are very sad about what’s happened this week.

“They had to stand up and be counted and they certainly did that today – they improved themselves individually as well as collectively and they stuck together.

“We’ve moved up the table a little bit and that just takes the stress away a bit I suppose but we’ve still got lots to do and lots to improve on – but it’s a start.

“We tried to pick the lads up – they’ve been down, they feel responsible. But it was a good response, I’m pleased the players stuck together and got their rewards for the first time in a long time.”

Tranmere, meanwhile, were below-par, with Kane Hemmings wasting their best chance by blazing over in the first half.

They remain second but 11 points adrift of leaders Forest Green as boss Micky Mellon rued Peter Clarke’s ill-judged challenge on Wilkinson for the decisive penalty.

“It was a scrappy game and to end up losing to a penalty the way we did is obviously really disappointing,” said Mellon.

“I don’t really think both teams did enough to win the game. I don’t think we really passed it well enough or started the game well enough. We were a wee bit off it.

“I said to the referee at half-time that he was going to wear his whistle out. The game, at no time, was allowed to flow – every bit of contact he wanted to give a foul.

“But I’m not making excuses for us, we didn’t win enough battles across the pitch to get a result.

“It was decided by a poor penalty from our point of view. Peter has been brilliant for us, so it’s hard to criticise but if we are speaking about the moment in isolation, it’s a crazy moment.”

