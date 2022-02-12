Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink rues ‘opportunity missed’ after Burton pegged back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink rues ‘opportunity missed’ after Burton pegged back

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:21 pm
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink saw Burton twice surrender the lead against Cambridge (Mike Egerton/PA).
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink saw Burton twice surrender the lead against Cambridge (Mike Egerton/PA).

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was left frustrated after seeing his side twice throw away the lead and have to settle for a 2-2 draw with Cambridge.

Albion got off to an ideal start when Gassan Ahadme won and converted a penalty from the first attack of the game, but Cambridge equalised through Harvey Knibbs’ hooked finish.

William Kokolo restored Albion’s lead in the second half, only for Sam Smith to secure a point for the visitors.

“It was an opportunity missed,” said Hasselbaink. “You have a brilliant start getting in front early on, which we have not had for a while, then you want to kick on and we didn’t do that.

“They score the one-one and the way they score it is really bad. It is from a transition.

“Our defender needs to head the ball. The boy is not allowed to do an overhead kick and we spoke yesterday about putting your body on the line, that pride for defending. If we do that we kick on.

“Their second goal is a second phase from a corner which is even more disappointing.

“Overall it was a difficult match. We had our chances and at 2-1 we have a good chance for 3-1 and if we do that the game is dead, but we keep on giving them hope and they are a side that keeps on going and doesn’t give up.

“They have got honesty and camaraderie and a player who can really create.”

After three successive defeats in league and cup without scoring Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner was delighted to see his side take something from the game.

“To make sure we took something from the game was so important,” Bonner said.

“It was a tricky game for us with an awkward pitch. We had good chances to break away and score on the counter-attack but our decision-making and execution, as well as the pitch, let us down a little bit and it makes the game really scrappy and scruffy.

“We have had to come from behind twice here against a side who once they take the lead are normally outstanding, which is excellent for us at the end of a brutal run over the last fortnight.”

Bonner was pleased with his sides response to going behind after only a minute.

“We couldn’t start any worse really,” he said. “The whole prep is about defending your box and we don’t deal with it at all. Dimi (goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov) nearly saves the penalty and gets a hand to it.

“That knocked us for a bit and we didn’t get going for about 20 minutes. We were leggy and lethargic and then we found a bit of drive and got stronger from there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal