Tam Courts lauds Ian Harkes after stunner sends Dundee United into last eight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tam Courts lauds Ian Harkes after stunner sends Dundee United into last eight

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:29 pm
Dundee United head coach Tam Courts praised Ian Harkes’ brilliant finish as ‘a goal worthy of winning the game’ (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee United head coach Tam Courts praised Ian Harkes’ brilliant finish as ‘a goal worthy of winning the game’ (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts praised Ian Harkes’ brilliant finish as ‘a goal worthy of winning the game’ as his side advanced to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals after a 1-0 win over Partick Thistle.

Harkes’ first-time hit from just outside the box settled the contest in a match the hosts dominated for large periods at Firhill.

Courts said: “The last couple of games we’ve tried to free Ian up to anticipate where these balls are going to land and to give us some energy and athleticism.

“When the ball fell to him at the edge of the box it felt like a very similar situation to Dylan Levitt’s goal during the week against Motherwell.

“It was a really sweet strike and a goal worthy of winning the game.”

Courts was also full of praise for the resilience his side showed on a surface that has been responsible for two recent postponements due to the conditions.

He added: “We anticipated the pitch was going to be tricky and once we arrived we saw how difficult the conditions were and in the first 45 minutes we got caught thinking ‘can we play on this surface or can’t we?’

“The times we did try and play we got caught but the key thing for us is we got the breakthrough, we quickly acclimatised and we saw the job through but it wasn’t a classic by any stretch of the imagination.

“Partick Thistle will maybe feel they had some of the best chances in the game and we looked a bit of a tired team.

“We’ve had eight games in 23 days and we probably looked a bit tired but I am really delighted to get into the next round.

“It’s the stage of the cup competition when it’s just about finding the solutions and we found it with a really good goal taken well by Ian Harkes.

“There’s not a lot to say about what we could have done better tactically or make better decisions – ultimately the pitch dictated that and we would’ve loved to have played better. The fact we are in the next round is really all that matters just now.”

Partick manager Ian McCall felt his dominant side were unfortunate not to progress, insisting they ‘battered’ United at times.

He said: “We were miles, miles better than Dundee United. The pitch is hard, I get that, but we played a lot of football.

“Our midfield were so dominant. We didn’t make a lot of chances in the first half but the goal which was a great strike from Harkes came against the run of play and then in the second half we just battered them.

“But you know it’s ultimately a cup tie and you just want to win and good luck to Dundee United in the quarter-final.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal