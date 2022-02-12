Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher relieved to have seen off Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher relieved to have seen off Shrewsbury

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:35 pm
Steven Schumacher’s side are up into the play-off places (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher praised his players after they edged past stubborn Shrewsbury 1-0 to move into the League One play-off places.

One moment of magic unlocked the resolute visiting defence with Luke Jephcott’s cross from the right fired home first time by Conor Grant after 62 minutes.

Victory was Argyle’s third in a row in the league and leaves them six points off an automatic promotion place.

Schumacher said: “I am really pleased. Obviously we knew before the game it was going to be a really tough game.

“Shrewsbury are well organised, a hard team to break down as they showed today.

“They have only lost one game of the last 10 so we knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“It was going to be one of those where one goal was going to win it and thankfully it was our goal.

“We started quite well, we moved the ball quite well and caused them problems for 20-25 minutes.

“We lost our head of steam before half-time so we went in a little bit frustrated.

“At half-time we said to the players we are not going to panic, keep doing the right things, keep trying to move the ball as quick as possible and then we might get one chance so it’s important that we take it.

“And then they have to come out of their shape a bit and then the game starts to open up.

“It was a good goal. They are a good defensive unit Shrewsbury.

“We made a couple of nice moves in the first half and another couple in the second and Conor produced one moment of quality that everyone was relieved to see go in.

“It was a great finish by Conor. He’s got a lovely left foot, good timing and he strikes the ball well.”

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was left to rue missed chances.

He said: “I thought we played OK. There were enough chances and half chances to score a goal.

“Their goal was only a half chance and we got the wrong side of him which shouldn’t happen. That is something on the edge of the box that we normally gobble up and have done probably ever since I have been here.

“We haven’t been done with many goals like that, so there is disappointment at the goal because all of a sudden it gives them a pick-up and their crowd get a little bit more buoyant and the longer the game had gone on, they would have become the nervous ones. In fact they were the nervous ones even at 1-0 up.

“But we need to take our chances. We can’t keep creating chances like we created.

“We created far more chances in the home game against them than they created today, yet they take their chances and we never took ours in the home game and never took them here either.”

