Stephen Robinson and Neil Harris praise struggling sides after draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stephen Robinson and Neil Harris praise struggling sides after draw

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:37 pm
Stephen Robinson praised his side after they battled back for a draw (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stephen Robinson praised his side after they battled back for a draw (Richard Sellers/PA)

Stephen Robinson and Neil Harris praised their side’s efforts after a hard-fought draw between League One strugglers Morecambe and Gillingham.

Ryan Jackson looked like he was going to give Gillingham a vital three points with a long-range effort 17 minutes from time before Jon Obika levelled the scores.

Morecambe manager Robinson said: “We totally dominated from start to finish with 70 per cent possession and we had enough chances to win three or four games.

“Their right-back will never score another goal like that in his career to give them the lead but I have to give credit to my players for the way they fought their way back into the game.

“We played some super football and passed the ball really well and there isn’t much more we can do. The lads are giving their all and I can’t criticise them at all.”

Gillingham boss Harris was disappointed not to come away with the win but also praised his side’s determination.

He said: “It was probably the worst performance since I came here but in truth we just didn’t have the legs or the energy – but I can see why because it was our fourth game in 10 days.

“The majority of players have been involved in all four games and this was a big ask of them today. We had another magic moment with Ryan Jackson’s superb goal but you could see at the end that we were under pressure and we just couldn’t hold on.

“The players are working really hard for me and although I would have loved three points I’m delighted with a draw. It’s a result that keeps the momentum going.”

A goal from Obika seven minutes from time earned the draw after Jackson’s 73rd-minute wonder strike looked set to earn Harris a third win since taking over from Steve Evans.

Morecambe were denied victory by two superb late saves from Aaron Chapman, who denied Jonah Ayunga from close range and Obika again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal