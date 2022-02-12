Scotland ‘did not execute in the big moments’ during latest loss in Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scotland ‘did not execute in the big moments’ during latest loss in Cardiff

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:41 pm
Scotland suffered another defeat in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Scotland suffered another defeat in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Gregor Townsend bemoaned Scotland’s failure to take advantage of “big moments” as their Six Nations hoodoo in Cardiff continued.

Scotland are without a Cardiff win since 2002 and have rarely come closer to victory over the past two decades than on Saturday as Wales closed out a tense 20-17 victory at the Principality Stadium.

Wales captain Dan Biggar celebrated his 100th Test appearance with a decisive drop goal 10 minutes from time as Scotland failed to build on their opening Calcutta Cup victory over England.

Head coach Townsend said: “The obvious emotion in the changing room is disappointment. It’s going to be with the standards we set ourselves.

“You only get five games in the Six Nations, so it’s going to have a negative effect on your chances of winning the tournament.

“There were big moments in the second half that we did not execute.

“We gave penalties to the opposition so we did not control that second half.”

Wales v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Wales wing Alex Cuthbert is prevented from touching down in the corner by Scottish defenders in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Scotland recovered from an early six-point deficit to lead 11-6 and 14-9 before half-time.

But Wales were level at the interval and bounced back from their opening defeat to Ireland in Dublin as Biggar’s boot overturned a 17-14 disadvantage.

Townsend, whose side were reduced to 14 men late on when outside-half Finn Russell was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on, said: “After we went ahead on the scoreboard we needed to kick on, and we weren’t able to do that.

“We should have taken the game to the opposition and been more accurate than we were during that period.

Wales v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe breaks away against Wales (David Davies/PA)

“We did well in the period when we were a man down.

“But the clock was ticking down and it was hard to make use of that final possession when we were in our half.

“There wasn’t a huge amount of difference really in the two performances. We played better against England than we did here, but we didn’t show our best in either game.”

Winger Darcy Graham scored Scotland’s solitary try with a superb piece of first-half footwork to take him past Louis Rees-Zammit.

Graham said: “Wales put a lot of pressure on us in the second half.

“We’d done a lot of good things in the first half, we got into the lead but you have to be able to close these games out.

“Our discipline was a bit poor. That was the way they got into the game, through penalties and our mistakes and silly errors.

“We’ve got to back our defence. We can play good rugby when our defence is solid.

“We can stop teams scoring and go multi-phase. We just need to trust in that process.

“We’ve got the potential here to do something very special. It’s one game and we need to get back on the horse and go again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal