Liam Manning hails ‘terrific advert’ for League One as MK Dons hold Ipswich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Liam Manning hails ‘terrific advert’ for League One as MK Dons hold Ipswich

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:41 pm
Liam Manning thought the goalless draw with Ipswich was a sight to behold (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liam Manning thought the goalless draw with Ipswich was a sight to behold (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liam Manning thinks MK Dons and Ipswich served up the perfect advert for Sky Bet League One football as they played out an entertaining goalless draw.

The promotion-chasing hosts were unable to maintain the pressure on the top two places as Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich came close to snatching it at the death.

Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming pulled off a string of fine saves as Wes Burns, Bersant Celina and Scott Twine all went close.

The result leaves MK Dons two points off second-place Wigan but boss Manning says he will simply savour the spectacle of an action-packed clash in Buckinghamshire.

He said: “I thought it was a terrific advert for League One football.

“It might not have had the goals, but when you look at the game, I thought it had a bit of everything.

“Credit to the players for how they worked. Their intensity, especially because it was a really tough game as Ipswich are a really good side.

“We showed a bit of everything today – and we had too. We blocked well when we had too, pushed well and went well at times.

“It was a really tough game, but it was the final bit of quality which probably let us down.

“But we didn’t give them too many chances either, so I think it’s a really good point for us.

“We probably just shaded it, but it was such a close game it’s not one where you’re going away thinking you should have won. It’s a well-earned point.

“The lads epitomised everything we want in our culture.”

Theo Corbeanu rifled just wide for the hosts in the first half before Burns and Celina went close for Ipswich.

Cumming then denied Kayden Jackson before Christian Walton diverted a Corbeanu piledriver past a post.

He pulled off an even better block to thwart Twine before Burns saw a shot deflected wide and Janoi Donacien was unable to steer home a header.

Ipswich had a golden chance to clinch it at the death but Twine encountered an in-form Walton once again who brilliantly kept the scores level.

Town chief McKenna said: “I think we shaded it in terms of chances – and the better chances in the game.

“I think it would have been just deserved if we’d have nicked that one.

“The first half was even stevens, but I thought we went through the gears with our performance level in the second half.

“We took control of it, built some good pressure and had the ball in their half for most of it.

“We had some decent opportunities, but it’s a point we can’t cry about.

“Both teams tried to impose their style of play and had good technical players on the pitch.

“It was the type of game we expected, but I think the pitch wasn’t conducive to free-flowing football.

“I thought our organisation was really good from front to back.

“We want to score goals, we expect to score goals. But when you don’t score goals it’s important to be strong at the back and not to concede.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal