Sport

Johnnie Jackson rues early Charlton miss after Wigan fight back to win

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:45 pm
Johnnie Jackson’s side were beaten at Wigan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Johnnie Jackson’s side were beaten at Wigan (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson felt Wigan took advantage of a huge early turning point to edge an entertaining Sky Bet League One encounter at the DW Stadium.

The Addicks led through Elliot Lee’s seventh-minute goal when former Wigan man Alex Gilbey hit the bar from 18 yards.

Wigan recovered their composure and levelled through Will Keane’s penalty on 26 minutes, after Callum Lang was fouled in the box.

And substitute Stephen Humphrys netted a late winner – to leave Jackson reflecting on what might have been.

“Yeah, I think if Alex scores that, it could be a different game, 2-0 is obviously a stronger lead than 1-0,” he said.

“It would have given us more of a cushion, knowing Wigan were always going to come back at us.

“I also think we should have had a penalty during that period as well, for a blatant pull in the box.

“But it wasn’t to be and you have to seize those moments when they come along.”

Jackson praised Lee for marking his return to the side with a well-taken goal.

“I thought he was bright and he scored a great goal,” the Addicks boss said.

“I felt the time was right to bring him back into the team, just as I felt it was right to take him out to freshen things up.

“He’s come in and done well, and of course we want him to be popping up in those positions.

“I’ve told all the midfielders they need to be adding that to their games.

“It shouldn’t just be down to the strikers to score the goals.”

For Wigan boss Leam Richardson, it was a welcome victory after four matches without a win.

“I thought it was a very hard-fought win,” he said.

“Credit to Charlton, they were always going to offer up a real challenge, they’re full of good players.

“But in the main, I thought we met the challenge head on and deserved the three points.

“Obviously the start of the game was disappointing, but the character from the players was absolutely fantastic.

“And just as we didn’t get too emotionally attached to the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, we won’t get too emotionally attached to this win.”

On his decision to replace one goalscorer with the man who popped up with the winner, he added: “I obviously take full credit for the sub that wins the game!

“Seriously, Humphs himself takes full credit for that, and the way he conducts himself.

“We’ve said all along that everyone in the squad is important to what we’re trying to achieve.

“We’ve had Will Keane back today and he’s scored another important goal.

“Stephen Humphrys comes off the bench and gets us another important goal at the end.

“He’s got absolutely fantastic attributes on a personal level, and you can see exactly why we brought him to the club.

“We’re going to have some really healthy challenges over the coming weeks and we’ll need every single member of the squad ready to contribute.”

