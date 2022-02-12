Ireland see winning run ended as France triumph in thrilling Six Nations clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland see winning run ended as France triumph in thrilling Six Nations clash

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:55 pm Updated: February 12, 2022, 7:01 pm
Ireland players were unable to keep their winning run going against France (Adam Davy/PA)
France put themselves in pole position for Guinness Six Nations glory by ending Ireland’s nine-match winning run with a pulsating 30-24 victory in Paris.

Antoine Dupont’s try just 67 seconds in set the tone for a breath-taking evening of free-flowing rugby at a raucous Stade de France.

Ireland recovered well from the early setback and converted scores from Mack Hansen, Josh Van Der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park saw them threaten to pull off a stunning comeback success.

But indiscipline ultimately proved costly for Andy Farrell’s visitors as six Melvyn Jaminet penalties, plus a second-half try from Cyril Baille, helped Les Bleus take a giant step towards a first title since 2010.

Ireland arrived in the French capital having not been beaten since suffering defeat to France on this weekend last year but without the services of injured skipper Johnny Sexton.

Joey Carbery filled in at fly-half to make his first Six Nations start, while lock James Ryan took on the captaincy.

Both sides began the tournament with bonus-point wins and pre-match talk was dominated by this being a potential early title decider.

While no Six Nations championship is won in round two, the game certainly lived up to the hype, launched by a breathless opening 10 minutes in which France flew out of the blocks.

Roared on by a passionate home crowd, live-wire Dupont dived over following a huge carry from Uini Atonio and fine offload from Romain Ntamack, with a conversion and penalty from Jaminet swiftly stretching the scoreboard to 10-0.

France’s Antoine Dupont dives in to score the opening try
But Fabien Galthie’s hosts had no chance to enjoy their early cushion as Ireland immediately hit back.

Australia-born Hansen claimed his maiden Test try in bizarre fashion, racing forward to unexpectedly pluck Carbery’s restart kick out of the air and power over wide on the left in just the sixth minute.

Carbery – filling the sizeable boots of former Racing 92 player Sexton, who received jeers from the stands when he appeared on the big screen – coolly added a tricky conversion, his first of three.

Ireland went 53 minutes without conceding a penalty in brushing aside defending champions Wales last weekend in Dublin.

Faced with the formidable physicality of the French pack, Farrell’s men were being forced into far more mistakes on this occasion.

And their repeated indiscretions were proving expensive, with a further three Jaminet penalties putting the hosts 19-7 ahead at the break.

Jamison Gibson-Park's try gave Ireland hope
Full-back Jaminet landed a monster penalty kick from halfway just after the restart but Ireland were not about to roll over.

They responded with two converted tries in six minutes to reduce their deficit to a single point at 22-21.

Van Der Flier broke off from a maul to touch down following an Irish lineout, before Gibson-Park – who was at fault during France’s rapid start – ghosted through the middle to cross under the posts.

Sensing a momentum shift, the home crowd raised the noise levels and their side duly responded.

Prop Baille bulldozed over to claim Les Bleus’ second try of the evening, with Jaminet’s only wayward kick of the game meaning the Irish were only six points behind.

A Carbery penalty then left proceedings finely poised going into the final seven minutes, with the tension on the terraces almost palpable.

But Irish resistance was fatally broken with three minutes to go, with the impressive Jaminet again at the heart of the action.

The Perpignan player was denied a try after replays showed he had not grounded properly under pressure from Dan Sheehan but recovered to slot another penalty.

Cheers of joy – mixed with some relief – greeted the final whistle as France ensured they are the sole team still in Grand Slam contention going into round three.

