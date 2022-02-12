Jim Goodwin praises professionalism of players as St Mirren brush aside Kelty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jim Goodwin praises professionalism of players as St Mirren brush aside Kelty

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:57 pm
Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren put four past Kelty Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren put four past Kelty Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin hailed his side’s professional performance as they defeated Kelty Hearts 4-0 to book their place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Goals from Alex Greive, Jordan Jones and a double from Greg Kiltie saw the home side ease past the cinch League Two league leaders.

Goodwin said: “It was a really good afternoon for us. Everything about it was just perfect to be honest with you.

“It was a really professional performance and we were clinical. That is what I told the boys in the dressing room afterwards.

“We didn’t underestimate Kelty in the build-up and treated them with the same respect we would any Premiership opposition. There was no sloppiness and it was a real professional performance.

“It was a real tricky tie as Kelty are not used to losing many games.

“But the overall performance from every one of my players was consistent. There was no sloppiness and it was a real professional afternoon.”

Saints reached both cup semi-finals last season and Goodwin would like to at least make it that far again.

He added: “It would be nice to get to Hampden again. We were there twice last season and we want to be there again with the whole of Paisley behind us and we can experience the atmosphere properly.

“I’ve been there myself as a player and to have 20,000 St Mirren fans there cheering you on like it was in 2013 is a great experience. That’s something that stays with you forever. Hopefully we can get through the next round and experience that at Hampden.”

Kelty boss Kevin Thomson had no qualms with the outcome although felt the scoreline flattered St Mirren.

He said: “In the first half when the game was nip and tuck we were well in it. But we got a bit impatient and the fitter and stronger team punished us. At the same time I thought 4-0 was a bit harsh but it is what it is.

“They are a good team, miles above us in the pecking order of Scottish football. When they go to Celtic or Rangers they sometimes need to take their medicine and we had to take ours today. We’ve got a big game next week and we’ll dust ourselves down and go again.”

