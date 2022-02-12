Harry Cardwell’s goal gives Southend victory by the odd goal in five at Woking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Cardwell headed the winner as Southend held off a Woking fightback to claim a 3-2 victory in their National League clash at the Kingfield Stadium.

The hosts had battled back from 2-0 down with a double early in the second half from Inih Effiong.

Jason Demetriou opened the scoring for Southend after eight minutes when he pounced from close range before new signing Callum Powell doubled the lead three minutes later.

The hosts responded when Effiong’s deflected shot looped in after 48 minutes and the same player levelled with a penalty before the hour after Tarryn Allarakhia was fouled in the box.

Cardwell grabbed what proved the winner when he headed home a Tom Clifford cross 14 minutes from time and Noor Husin almost added a fourth when he hit the post late on.