Chelsea greats reunite – Saturday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 12.

Football

John Terry met up with a former team-mate.

Peter Crouch made his TikTok bow.

Absolutely nailed my tiktok debut 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/GCUntfemdR — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 12, 2022

Want another ? 😂 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 12, 2022

It was too good not to 😂 pic.twitter.com/7RVnqYpNF3 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 12, 2022

Gary Neville wasn’t happy with his former side.

Breaking every rule in the book here United on how to chase a goal! Don’t give fouls away , don’t give the ball away, don’t force it , don’t lose your discipline and chase the ref etc etc ! Probably score now 😂 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 12, 2022

“It’s not a big secret that when they lose the ball the reverse gears are not the best from everyone“ Imagine being a Manchester United player and having a respected opposition manager say that about you 😬 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 12, 2022

But Jadon Sancho focused on the positives.

Gutted to only have taken a point let’s keep pushing we have to stay positive, the fight is not over. 💪🏼 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/13m6y3Rgji — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) February 12, 2022

Dele Alli enjoyed his Everton debut.

3 points 🙌🏽 Top performance from everyone today! Felt great to make my first appearance at Goodison 💙 #UTT — Dele (@dele_official) February 12, 2022

Danny Welbeck saluted a Brighton win.

Big 3 points 👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/j9bkmbMmjh — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) February 12, 2022

Golf

Ian Poulter was feeling mischievous.

Boats & No Clothes🛳 Mr Stenson on the receiving end of the prank this time👊🏼 @henrikstenson pic.twitter.com/GkKGPEZA7V — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 12, 2022

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen had a good luck message.

Good luck to all the players in this years #IPLMegaAuction2022. I hope you rake in the big bucks! You all deserve it! Especially having to endure all the bubbles over the last few years! Spend BIG owners! 💫 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 12, 2022

And it worked for Mark Wood.

Athletics

Eilish McColgan had a morning to remember.

Equaling Paula Radcliffe's 14.48 (but she ran that split en-route to a 10K 😵🤯) Hoping this string of PBs in 2022 continues on to next weekend!🤞#happydays pic.twitter.com/p6kpaB3mUZ — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) February 12, 2022

Boxing

Tony Bellew’s weekend took a turn for the better.

Hearing the fans in Goodison Park is making me smile! Proud Evertonian! Screaming and Cheering at the laptop! That’s the kind of atmosphere that lifts the lads! #COYB #UTFT 💙🙌💙 pic.twitter.com/EJe3e6BB3z — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) February 12, 2022

I swear my weekend has been made FANTASTIC by my amazing football club! I’m so so happy now! #UTFT 💙 #COYB 🙌 @Everton 💙 pic.twitter.com/fEv3F7zISW — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) February 12, 2022