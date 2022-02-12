It is not a red card – Mark Cooper criticises Aaron Amadi-Holloway dismissal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow boss Mark Cooper felt a second-half red card for Aaron Amadi-Holloway cost his side victory against fellow League Two strugglers Stevenage.

The on-loan Burton forward was dismissed for a 55th-minute tackle on Chris Lines.

And, while Stevenage also finished the goalless draw with 10 men, Luke Prosser only received his marching orders in the seventh and final minute of stoppage time for a second booking.

“It’s a game we should have won and deserved to win,” said Cooper, whose side are still to win at home in 2022.

“In my opinion there is only one reason why we didn’t – it is not a red card.

“He (Amadi-Holloway) wins the ball, his studs are facing the floor.

“He puts his foot on the ball and his foot ends up landing on the floor nowhere near the Stevenage player who, of course, makes a meal of it.

“I just don’t understand what the referee was doing. But if you can’t win, don’t lose.”

The game only kicked off at 4.30pm due to an electrical fault inside the ground and, after it was finally repaired, Barrow were quickly out of the traps.

Only the woodwork denied Amadi-Holloway his second goal since joining the Bluebirds on loan from Burton.

John Rooney, whose first goal of his second Holker Street spell came at Hartlepool four days earlier, curled a corner on to the top of the crossbar.

And Ollie Banks was denied a 12th goal in all competitions by Christy Pym’s excellent save.

Stevenage had their moments, but Luke Norris, who missed the midweek defeat by Bradford through injury, saw a rare chance cleared off the line by Patrick Brough.

Barrow still looked the livelier side until Amadi-Holloway’s challenge on Lines changed the complexion of the contest.

But, even then, the Cumbrians looked the more threatening and would have won it but for Pym’s 86th-minute save from Luke James.

“If we play as well as that, I don’t mind waiting everywhere,” added Cooper.

“In the first half, we were superb. The only thing missing was the goal.

“We had two blatant penalties turned down again, hit the post and had other decent chances.

“The first half was everything we had worked on, but the sending-off changed the game.

“We had to become a bit more prudent in trying to attack and the players did magnificent to get a point in the end.”

Stevenage were certainly happier with a point that keeps them 17th, while Barrow dropped to 20th.

Manager Paul Tisdale said: “The day was a mess.

“Am I happy with a point? Yes I am. Did the boys try really hard? Yes. they did. Yes, at times it was a bit of a mess. I am just glad we got something.

“I don’t know if we should have done better at the end or not. But we got a point and it could have turned into an even worse day.”

On the long delay, he added: “It was difficult for everyone – their players as well as our players, the Barrow people trying to rectify the problems and the spectators.

“The worst thing was not knowing when it was going to start. Both sides were ready to go and sometimes you have to take a deep breath and be philosophical about it.”