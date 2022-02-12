The decision has hit me pretty hard – Stuart Broad incensed at England omission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The decision has hit me pretty hard – Stuart Broad incensed at England omission

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 11:49 pm
Stuart Broad has hit out at England’s decision to drop him (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stuart Broad admits he is “gutted” to have been dropped by England and says the controversial decision has affected his sleep.

Along with fellow veteran seamer James Anderson, Broad has been left out of the England squad for their upcoming Test series in the West Indies in a shake-up following the recent Ashes defeat in Australia.

The pair have 1,177 Test wickets between them and Broad, 35, is frustrated and at a loss to explain his omission.

Broad (left) and James Anderson (right) are England's most successful Test wicket-takers
Broad (left) and James Anderson (right) are England’s most successful Test wicket-takers (Jason O’Brien/PA)

In his column in the Mail on Sunday, Broad wrote: “The decision to leave me out of the tour of West Indies has hit me pretty hard. Not to big it up too much, but it has affected my sleep.

“I have been Test match standard for a long time and, for the last eight years, you would say world class.

“I could take being dropped if I had let my standards slip, but facing up to being overlooked when they haven’t is another thing altogether.”

Broad, who has played 152 Tests, said he was “waking up more confused and angrier with each passing day” and added: “I feel gutted.”

Broad said he was also unhappy at how the matter was dealt with, stating he had received just a short phone call from England’s interim managing director Sir Andrew Strauss.

Explaining he felt the decision was “unjust”, Broad said he was “struggling to put things into context”.

He added: “It’s hard to do so when all you’ve had is a five-minute phone call and nothing else.”

