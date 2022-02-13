Confident St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin fears nobody in Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Confident St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin fears nobody in Scottish Cup quarter-finals

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 9:03 am
Jim Goodwin believes St Mirren will face the Scottish Cup quarter-finals full of confidence (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin believes St Mirren will face the Scottish Cup quarter-finals full of confidence (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin said his team would fear nobody in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

The Paisley side defeated League Two leaders Kelty Hearts 4-0 on Saturday with goals from Alex Greive, Jordan Jones and a double from Greg Kiltie to book their place in Monday night’s draw.

Goodwin admitted he hoped to avoid Celtic or Rangers in the last eight but said, at home especially, his team would approach the tie with confidence regardless of the opposition.

He said: “Obviously you want to avoid the big boys without being disrespectful to anyone else left in the competition.

“But we’ve beaten Celtic and Rangers last season so we shouldn’t fear anybody. Another home draw would be lovely.

“I think this group of staff and players are capable of great things. But we can’t get too carried away.

“We can’t think for one minute we have achieved anything because we haven’t. We won’t get complacent. We’ll keep showing that level of professionalism that we showed against Kelty and if we do that we’ll have a good chance of fulfilling our ambitions which are a place in the top six and getting back to Hampden.”

Jones scored his first St Mirren goal since securing a loan move from Wigan on deadline day.

And Goodwin was delighted with the former Rangers winger’s overall contribution.

He added: “The goal of the day will no doubt go to Jordan Jones. Since he has come in he has been a breath of fresh air.

“He carries a real attacking threat and every time he gets the ball good things happen. But I don’t think it would be fair to single out any individual performance.

“The most pleasing aspect was to win so convincingly as I would have taken a scrappy 1-0 before a ball was kicked.”

St Mirren welcomed Conor McCarthy back to action in the second half for his first game since November.

The Irishman sustained ligament damage against Livingston that required surgery but came through his comeback match without any problems.

Goodwin added: “The game plan was always to get Conor half an hour to get him back out there and used to moving his legs again.

“He did well and came through the game quite comfortably thankfully.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]