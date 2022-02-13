Dundee boss James McPake not underestimating cup opponents Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee boss James McPake not underestimating cup opponents Peterhead

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 9:03 am
James McPake’s side face a tricky tie at Balmoor (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Dundee manager James McPake called for “determination and effort” in Peterhead as he stressed there was no way he would underestimate the Scottish Cup underdogs.

Like top-flight Dundee, Peterhead are fighting a relegation battle this season, in League One.

Dundee gave their survival hopes a huge shot in the arm when they beat Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday but McPake was quickly focused on the fifth-round tie against Jim McInally’s side at Balmoor.

Speaking ahead of Monday night’s televised game, McPake said: “It was a great result on Wednesday at Hearts but it’s important we give the same level of respect to Peterhead, something we have done in training and our approaches leading into the game.

“Following on from the Hearts result, we were back in on Thursday morning preparing for this game on Monday, which shows we aren’t underestimating the opposition.”

McPake, whose side won 1-0 at League One Dumbarton in the previous round, added: “It’s a very tough tie for us. We don’t know what the weather will be like yet, but it will be similar to the Dumbarton game.

“But it’s a great chance to get to the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.

“Peterhead will see this as an opportunity for a scalp. The game is on TV for a reason, people will eye this game as a potential cup shock.

“We need to be ready for the fight then hopefully show our quality.

“This is my eighth season at Dundee and we haven’t had enough cup runs. We’ve made the quarter-finals once in that time but that ain’t a cup run for me. We are keen to get to the latter stages of the Scottish Cup and provide a challenge.

“It’s going to take a level of determination and effort to get through this tie.”

Paul McGowan is expected to return to the squad with no fresh injury concerns from Wednesday’s victory at Tynecastle.

