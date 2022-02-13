Dundee boss James McPake not underestimating cup opponents Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee manager James McPake called for “determination and effort” in Peterhead as he stressed there was no way he would underestimate the Scottish Cup underdogs.

Like top-flight Dundee, Peterhead are fighting a relegation battle this season, in League One.

Dundee gave their survival hopes a huge shot in the arm when they beat Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday but McPake was quickly focused on the fifth-round tie against Jim McInally’s side at Balmoor.

Speaking ahead of Monday night’s televised game, McPake said: “It was a great result on Wednesday at Hearts but it’s important we give the same level of respect to Peterhead, something we have done in training and our approaches leading into the game.

“Following on from the Hearts result, we were back in on Thursday morning preparing for this game on Monday, which shows we aren’t underestimating the opposition.”

McPake, whose side won 1-0 at League One Dumbarton in the previous round, added: “It’s a very tough tie for us. We don’t know what the weather will be like yet, but it will be similar to the Dumbarton game.

“But it’s a great chance to get to the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.

“Peterhead will see this as an opportunity for a scalp. The game is on TV for a reason, people will eye this game as a potential cup shock.

“We need to be ready for the fight then hopefully show our quality.

“This is my eighth season at Dundee and we haven’t had enough cup runs. We’ve made the quarter-finals once in that time but that ain’t a cup run for me. We are keen to get to the latter stages of the Scottish Cup and provide a challenge.

“It’s going to take a level of determination and effort to get through this tie.”

Paul McGowan is expected to return to the squad with no fresh injury concerns from Wednesday’s victory at Tynecastle.