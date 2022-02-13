Stephen Glass sacked as manager of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Glass sacked as manager of Aberdeen

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 11:39 am Updated: February 13, 2022, 10:11 pm
Stephen Glass has been sacked by Aberdeen after 11 months in charge (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen have sacked Stephen Glass following their Scottish Cup exit.

The Pittodrie club confirmed the change in management within 24 hours of Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Motherwell.

A poor start to 2022 had increased the pressure on Glass, who leaves after 11 months in the dugout with Aberdeen out of all three cup competitions and currently ninth in the cinch Premiership.

A club statement on Sunday read: “Aberdeen FC this morning confirms the departure of manager Stephen Glass.

“Stephen has left the Dons with immediate effect alongside coaches Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo.

“The club would like to thank Stephen, Allan and Henry for their efforts and wish them the best in their future careers.

“The process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately and a further update regarding the club’s interim coaching team will be communicated shortly.”

Glass replaced Derek McInnes, who had been at the helm for eight years, in March and in the process returned to a club where he made more than 100 appearances as a player between 1994 and 1998.

After leading Aberdeen to a fourth-placed finish last season, the 45-year-old has struggled for results this term and saw the Dons exit the Premier Sports Cup in August following a shock defeat to lowly Raith.

Having failed to qualify for the Europa Conference League group stage in August, a five-match losing streak in the cinch Premiership further increased the pressure, but four wins in December before the winter break eased some of the scrutiny on the ex-Shamrock Rovers assistant.

No league victory since the turn of the year saw more speculation over Glass’ future and some of the 2,000 visiting fans at Motherwell on Saturday vented their anger at the now departed Dons manager.

Bottom-of-the-table St Johnstone visit Aberdeen on Tuesday.

The club confirmed on Sunday evening that an interim coaching team led by Barry Robson had been put in place to oversee first-team affairs until the appointment of a new boss.

Robson steps up from his role with the under-18s and is joined by Neil Simpson, Scott Anderson and team captain Scott Brown.

