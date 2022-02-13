David Raya urges Brentford to build on long-awaited clean sheet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Raya urges Brentford to build on long-awaited clean sheet

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 12:47 pm
David Raya helped Brentford to a point against Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)
David Raya wants Brentford to build on their first clean sheet since November following the goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

The Bees ended a run of five straight defeats with a first shut-out in 13 matches as they dug in for a point at the Community Stadium.

“I think a point was a fair result for both teams,” goalkeeper Raya told the Bees website. “There were chances on both goals.

“I thought we created more chances in the first half, we gave them nothing, that was the main focus on the defensive part.

“Obviously we have to be a little bit better on the ball and a bit more attacking but we’re happy with a point and very happy with a clean sheet.

“I thought the lads were brilliant from top to bottom, so I’m happy with the defensive performance.”

Spanish keeper Raya was making only his third appearance since suffering a knee injury against Leicester in October.

“It’s coming along. I’ve played three games after nearly four months out so it’s not enough,” he added.

“But that will come along during the next few games and hopefully I will be back to my normal self.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira also took the defensive positives from a game of few clear-cut chances.

“I think we played at times some good football, but we didn’t really compete offensively,” he said. “On the other side, defensively, we did fantastically well.

“We defended well at the set pieces, we were well organised and managed to win the second ball. I think there are some really positive messages to take.

“I think the approach of both teams was really clear, we both wanted to win the game. But sometimes the organisation doesn’t allow you to perform.

“The foundation is there. We showed the character and the defensive organisation we need to get a result, and now we have to work on those details to allow ourselves to win games.”

