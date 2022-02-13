Millers march on at the top of League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Millers march on at the top of League One

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 2:07 pm
Freddie Ladapo scores for Rotherham (Nigel French/PA)
Freddie Ladapo scores for Rotherham (Nigel French/PA)

Rotherham strengthened their lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 victory over South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith scored the goals in the second half as the Millers went nine points clear.

Wednesday started brightly with Sam Hutchinson heading over and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing testing Josh Vickers with a low shot after Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson combined well to set him up.

Vickers also had to keep out a shot from Jack Hunt while Barry Bannan fired wide and Liam Palmer shot straight at the keeper towards the end of the half.

Ladapo (59) struck for the visitors with a good finish after Dan Barlaser’s corner was met by a header from Ben Wiles.

Vickers protected his side’s lead, making a good save from Bannan’s well-struck free-kick.

The keeper did well again to keep the hosts at bay after Mendez-Laing found himself one-on-one with him and Richard Wood blocked the follow-up.

But Smith made it 2-0 with a superb curled finish in the 84th minute to seal the points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]