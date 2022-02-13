Allan Johnston disappointed by Queen of the South exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Allan Johnston disappointed by Queen of the South exit

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 3:17 pm
Allan Johnston has left Queen of the South (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Allan Johnston has left Queen of the South (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Queen of the South manager Allan Johnston expressed his disappointment after departing the cinch Championship club by “mutual consent.”

The decision was taken after Saturday’s defeat at Morton which kept the Championship’s bottom side side without a win in six matches and four points behind Dunfermline.

In a statement released by the Dumfries club which confirmed assistant Sandy Clark had also left, Johnston said: “It’s disappointing.

“Queens are a great club and I have enjoyed my time with them as a player and a manager.

“We all want them to be successful and I wish them well and hope that they have a strong end to the season and stay in the Championship”.

Chairman Billy Hewitson said “It’s sad but we are in a results business and four wins in 24 isn’t good enough.

“The players were giving everything for them, but we felt it was time for a change to try to push us up the table.  We would like to thank both Allan and Sandy for their efforts”.

Captain Willie Gibson has been placed in temporary charge.

