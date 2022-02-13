Paul Warne accepts Rotherham rode their luck in win over Wednesday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted his side were fortunate to win at Sheffield Wednesday after goals from Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith gave them a 2-0 victory.

Wednesday started brightly with Sam Hutchinson heading over and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing testing Josh Vickers with a low shot after Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson combined well to set him up.

Vickers also had to keep out a shot from Hunt while Barry Bannan fired wide and Liam Palmer shot straight at the keeper towards the end of the half.

Ladapo (59) struck for the visitors with a good finish after Dan Barlaser’s corner was met by a header from Ben Wiles and Smith made it 2-0 with a fantastic, curling finish in the 84th minute to seal the points.

Warne said: “They were the better side today. We weren’t at our best. They had too much for us in the first half and we rode our luck on numerous occasions.

“I don’t know how we got in at 0-0 at half time. I didn’t recognise us in the first half.

“There were a few home truths at half-time. I said to them, ‘You’re playing like underdogs. You can’t live in fear’.

“We marshalled the game a little better in the second half. I am glad we got over the finishing line. We finished the game really well. The pitch was not conducive to playing great football for either team.

“Overall, I don’t think the best team won. I am not buzzing but I am happy we got the win.”

Rotherham are sitting pretty at the head of the table, and Warned added: “Nine points clear – yeah, it does sound good, I won’t lie.”

Wednesday manager Darren Moore agreed with Warne’s assessment.

“We will play far worse than that this season and win,” he said.

“It was a dominant display from us. Some of our work on and off the ball was exceptional.

“They took their two chances. If we can play like that for the run-in, I will be a happy manager.

“We should have been out of sight before their first goal. Sometimes you have to take the rough with the smooth.

“I am happy with where we are at physically and mentally. The big thing for us is to move on quickly.

“We have to continue what we are doing. If I had one small critique from today, it is we have to be more ruthless.

“You can’t look too far ahead. We will focus on Wednesday (against Accrington) now.”