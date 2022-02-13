Russell Martin compares Swansea’s fightback to Wales’ win over Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Russell Martin drew comparisons with watching the Wales rugby team in Cardiff after his Swansea side stormed back to beat Bristol City 3-1.

Martin was among Saturday’s sell-out Principality Stadium crowd as Wales reignited their Guinness Six Nations hopes by overcoming Scotland 20-17.

Less than 24 hours later Swansea, like the Wales rugby team who found themselves five points adrift at one stage, fought back to win through second-half goals from Michael Obafemi, Cyrus Christie and Joel Piroe.

Martin said: “I went to a game on Saturday where a team that really trusts in the process of what they’re doing stuck at it after a really difficult period.

“It was the Welsh rugby match and the crowd helped them. The second half here felt like that.

“The crowd were massive, they played their part and fed off the team’s energy. It makes such a huge difference.

“In the last two games, especially in the second half, the way the team and the fans have connected has been hugely important.”

Swansea produced arguably their worst performance of the season when losing 3-0 at Stoke in midweek.

But Martin was delighted with his side’s response as Swansea hurdled Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship standings by recording their first double over the Robins since the 1957-58 campaign.

“I’m really proud of the players,” he said. “We had a few sloppy moments and a bit of a lack of confidence from Tuesday.

“We conceded a goal from a mistake and it was a tough position to be in.

“We spoke about it at half-time, trying to be the team we want to be and show real courage. They did that in the second half.”

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson questioned the attitude of his players and suggested that some of them could be leaving Ashton Gate this summer.

Pearson said: “It’s not unlucky when you defend like that, you get what you deserve.

“All three goals were poor, individuals, flimsy defending. You can’t give players desire. We get in front and concede three c**p goals.

“We’re good going forward but we might have to make changes. We’ve got players who between now and the end of the season we’ll see if they’re good enough to be here next year, if I’m the manager or anybody else.”

Continuing his furious attack, Pearson added: “People like me lose my job through results.

“This football club for too long has had players going through the motions and I’m not having it.

“I’ve said all this to the players. If I was in there as a player I’d be kicking off.

“I’m not protecting players on a day when we should get something out of the game.”