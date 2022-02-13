Superb Caroline Weir winner earns Manchester City derby victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Superb Caroline Weir winner earns Manchester City derby victory

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 5:43 pm
Manchester City’s Caroline Weir, left, celebrates her derby winner with her team-mates (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City’s Caroline Weir, left, celebrates her derby winner with her team-mates (Nick Potts/PA)

Caroline Weir’s superb late goal earned Manchester City a 1-0 Women’s Super League win over derby rivals Manchester United.

Weir stepped off the substitutes’ bench to chip home the winner from 25 yards to seal Gareth Taylor’s side a deserved victory and boost their Champions League hopes.

City have closed to within four points of the top three, while they have yet to lose in the WSL to United, who were promoted three years ago.

Weir has now scored in all three of City’s home league games against United, including two winners.

United, hoping to finish above their rivals for the first time, lost their first game on the road this season.

Tottenham leapfrogged United into third place after a dominant second-half display in a 2-0 win at bottom club Birmingham.

Ashleigh Neville and Ria Percival were both on target for Tottenham, who climbed to within four points of leaders Arsenal and two behind second-placed Chelsea.

Brighton halted a seven-game winless league run by cruising to a 4-1 victory against Reading.

Kayleigh Green’s double either side of the break put Brighton in control and further goals from Aileen Whelan and Emma Koivisto secured the points before Amalie Eikeland’s late consolation for the visitors.

First-half goals from Emily Gielnik and Ramona Petzelberger boosted Aston Villa’s survival hopes in a 2-0 victory at Everton, who slipped to a fourth straight defeat.

Leicester also gave themselves a big lift in the relegation fight as they brushed aside West Ham in a 3-0 home win.

Natasha Flint and Ashleigh Plumptre put Villa two up inside nine minutes and Freya Gregory added the hosts’ third early in the second half.

