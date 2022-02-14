On this day in 1984: Torvill and Dean celebrate Olympic gold success in Sarajevo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 1984: Torvill and Dean celebrate Olympic gold success in Sarajevo

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 6:01 am
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won gold for ice dancing at the Sarajevo Olympics (PA Wire)
British skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won Olympic gold in Sarajevo in the ice dance category with perfect scores of 6.0 from all 12 judges, on this day in 1984.

The duo from Nottingham performed a dance interpretation of Ravel’s Bolero at the Zetra Olympic Hall which captured the hearts of the 24 million television viewers watching from Britain.

Torvill and Dean’s Valentine’s Day performance followed a sustained period of success at the World, European and British Championships during the early part of the 80s.

After a fifth-place finish at the 1980 Winter Olympics, the pair would begin a glittering gold-medal spell with the pinnacle their display in Sarajevo, now the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina but part of Yugoslavia at the time.

Expectation had been built following their dominance on the World and European stage and, after not skating for the first 20 seconds of their routine – in order to comply with Olympic rules – Torvill and Dean burst into life.

With passion and intensity on display with aplomb, the finale of the athletes collapsing on the ice and laying motionless in each other’s arms sparked a standing ovation inside the arena and most likely in homes up and down their home country.

The 12 judges were in unanimous agreement and perfect scores of 6.0 were awarded, a feat yet to be emulated.

Torvill and Dean turned professional after their Bolero performance but competed in the 1994 Winter Olympics where they won bronze before retiring from competition.

Since then the duo have branched out into ice shows, coaching and choreographing before becoming the faces of ITV’s Dancing on Ice, which ran from 2006 until 2014 and subsequently returned in 2017 with it still running on a yearly basis.

Torvill and Dean also went back to Sarajevo to dance the Bolero one more time in 2014 to mark the 30th anniversary of their perfect display.

