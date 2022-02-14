A look at the sides the English clubs face in Champions League action this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

A look at the sides the English clubs face in Champions League action this week

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 11:31 am
Ruben Amorim and Edin Dzeko will be trying to make English teams suffer in the Champions League this week (PA)
The Champions League returns this week after a winter break as the round of 16 gets under way.

Manchester City and Liverpool are in action as the Premier League’s top two look to make their mark in Europe.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at their respective opponents with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Sporting Lisbon

The Portuguese team, who won their 19th Primeira Liga title last season, have reached this stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2009. Head coach Ruben Amorim has been in charge just under two years but has delivered the league title and two Taca da Ligas since his arrival, although his side are currently six points adrift of leaders Porto. Former Wolves youngster Pedro Goncalves is a threat, while Paulinho has scored 12 goals so far this season, including three in the group stages. Sporting advanced as runners-up of Group C, finishing level on points with Borussia Dortmund but progressing due to their superior head-to-head goal difference. Manchester City are heavy favourites to win the match but Sporting were successful in the only previous meeting, advancing on away goals in a Europa League round of 16 tie in 2012.

Inter Milan

