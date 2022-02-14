Two-time World Cup winner Johnny Whiteley dies at age of 91

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Two-time World Cup winner Johnny Whiteley dies at age of 91

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 12:19 pm
Two-time World Cup winner Johnny Whiteley dies at age of 91

Two-time World Cup winner and rugby league great Johnny Whiteley has died aged 91, former club Hull have announced.

Whiteley is synonymous with the Black and Whites, having played for them throughout his distinguished career, with Hull acknowledging him as their “greatest ever”.

He made 418 appearances for Hull and would later coach them, as well as city rivals KR, with both clubs nominating him for his place in the sport’s Hall of Fame.

Whiteley won the World Cup in 1954 and 1960 and also gained 15 Great Britain caps. He coached the side to a 1970 Ashes win in Australia, still the last series win by the Lions down under.

“Johnny is widely regarded as the finest rugby league player to represent this city, and amongst the very best in the history of the sport, so this is an extremely sad day for our club and rugby league,” said FC chief executive James Clark.

“He represented Hull FC as a player, coach and ambassador with passion, humility and the utmost dedication for the last 70 years and he will leave a significant hole in the family and fabric of this club.

“For those of us who knew him and had the privilege of spending invaluable time with him, he will not only be remembered as a legend of the club, the finest ambassador for the sport and a dedicated servant of the city – but most notably, a great friend.”

Hull plan to mark Whiteley’s life when they meet St Helens this weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal