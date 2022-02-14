Two-time World Cup winner Johnny Whiteley dies at age of 91

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two-time World Cup winner and rugby league great Johnny Whiteley has died aged 91, former club Hull have announced.

Whiteley is synonymous with the Black and Whites, having played for them throughout his distinguished career, with Hull acknowledging him as their “greatest ever”.

He made 418 appearances for Hull and would later coach them, as well as city rivals KR, with both clubs nominating him for his place in the sport’s Hall of Fame.

Whiteley won the World Cup in 1954 and 1960 and also gained 15 Great Britain caps. He coached the side to a 1970 Ashes win in Australia, still the last series win by the Lions down under.

“Johnny is widely regarded as the finest rugby league player to represent this city, and amongst the very best in the history of the sport, so this is an extremely sad day for our club and rugby league,” said FC chief executive James Clark.

“He represented Hull FC as a player, coach and ambassador with passion, humility and the utmost dedication for the last 70 years and he will leave a significant hole in the family and fabric of this club.

“For those of us who knew him and had the privilege of spending invaluable time with him, he will not only be remembered as a legend of the club, the finest ambassador for the sport and a dedicated servant of the city – but most notably, a great friend.”

Hull plan to mark Whiteley’s life when they meet St Helens this weekend.