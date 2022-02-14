Former England seamer Kabir Ali lands assistant coach role at Yorkshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former England seamer Kabir Ali lands assistant coach role at Yorkshire

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 12:31 pm
Kabir Ali, pictured playing for Hampshire, has been announced as an assistant coach at Yorkshire (Chris Ison/PA)
Former England international Kabir Ali has joined Yorkshire as an assistant coach.

The 41-year-old, who most recently worked as a bowling coach at Warwickshire, is joined by Alastair Maiden as an assistant at Yorkshire, with Tom Smith confirmed as second XI coach.

Former Lancashire seamer Ali, who played one Test and 14 one-day internationals for England between 2003 and 2006, joins the county at a time of huge cultural change.

Lord Kamlesh Patel was appointed chair last November after the previous leadership were heavily criticised over their handling of racism and bullying allegations by former player Azeem Rafiq.

In early December the county announced the dismissal of 16 members of staff, including former first-team coach Andrew Gale and ex-director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

Ali will work alongside new head coach Ottis Gibson and new interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough in his new post.

Ali said: “I am so pleased to be joining the team at Yorkshire and to work alongside Ottis and Darren. Their vision for the club is so exciting, and there is such potential here for a really bright future.

Ali will work alongside new Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson
Kabir Ali will work alongside new Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson (Nigel French/PA)

“I believe the best way to approach coaching is to keep things simple and let the players enjoy it. I want the team to feel good and drive their games forward, and I’m looking forward to helping them on that journey from day one.”

Prior to his role at Warwickshire, Ali has worked in the Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan Premier Leagues. He has also served as a director of cricket for the South Asian Cricket Academy.

Gough said: “Kabir is a fantastic addition to the coaching team and was the outstanding candidate to lead on bowling.

“Both Ottis and I were particularly taken by Kabir’s energy and passion for the game and, following a brilliant playing career, he already has a huge amount of experience for a young coach.”

