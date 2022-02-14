Blades hope for better news on David McGoldrick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is seeking a second opinion about David McGoldrick’s thigh injury.

The striker is likely to be out for weeks and will miss Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Hull but the Blades are yet to determine the extent of the damage, although it is significant.

Rhian Brewster will not play again this season after surgery to fix a hamstring problem.

Oli McBurnie started the draw at Huddersfield despite being taken ill before the game but should be fit,

Nathan Baxter and Mallik Wilks are likely to sit out again for visitors Hull.

Chelsea loanee Baxter is battling a hand problem with Matt Ingram again expected to start in goal.

Tom Eaves and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh are facing a race against time to be fit for the game at Bramall Lane.

Striker Eaves has a foot injury while Sayyadmanesh has been nursing a groin problem.