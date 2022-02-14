Rubin Colwill ruled out of Cardiff’s Championship clash with Coventry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rubin Colwill will miss Cardiff’s Championship clash with Coventry while Isaac Vassell has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Playmaker Colwill suffered a foot injury ahead of the defeat at Millwall on Saturday.

Vassell, whose contract expires in the summer, has suffered a setback from his recovery from a long-term leg injury and is not expected to feature again this season.

Max Watters and James Collins are pushing to break into the squad for the Bluebirds.

Coventry midfielders Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly remain sidelined for the Sky Blues.

Eccles tore his calf and a tendon, while Kelly has suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury and the duo could be out for up to two months.

Matty Godden (appendicitis) is due to have an appointment this week as he looks to return.

Fankaty Dabo has returned to training following a problem in his pelvic area but the game is likely to come too soon for the full-back.