Brooke Norton-Cuffy could start again for Lincoln against Doncaster

Brooke Norton-Cuffy could again start for Lincoln as they come up against lowly Doncaster in Sky Bet League One.

The 18-year-old full-back on loan from Arsenal made his first start for Michael Appleton’s side in their 1-1 draw with Wycombe on the weekend and his performance could earn him a place in the side again.

Forward Tom Hopper continues to recover from a shin injury but Tuesday’s fixture could come too soon.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt and defender Lewis Montsma remain sidelined with knee issues.

Adam Clayton could come into the Doncaster side.

The 33-year-old midfielder has been on the bench for Doncaster’s last three games while he has been building up his fitness and could make an appearance at Sincil Bank.

Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith is a doubt in midfield as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Midfielder Tommy Rowe played 90 minutes last time out after recovering from an ankle injury but John Bostock, Tom Anderson, Jon Taylor, Cameron John, and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain on the sidelines.