Home Sport

Burton without Cameron Borthwick-Jackson for Bolton visit due to concussion

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 3:11 pm
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is ruled out of Burton’s midweek clash against Bolton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Burton will be without Cameron Borthwick-Jackson for the visit of Bolton on Tuesday night due to concussion.

The 25-year-old defender was substituted towards the end of the first half in Burton’s 2-2 draw with Cambridge after suffering a head injury.

John Brayford played 90 minutes on his return in the same fixture and is likely to keep his spot in the starting XI.

Deji Oshilaja (hamstring) and Jonny Smith (calf) are set to be sidelined again for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side.

Bolton will travel to the Pirelli Stadium without midfielder Kieran Lee.

The 33-year-old was forced off after just 20 minutes in the Wanderers’ 3-2 victory over Oxford with a heel injury and was seeing a specialist on Monday to assess the damage.

Elias Kachunga is back in training for Bolton but the midweek fixture will come too soon for the front man.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is yet to make his first start for the Trotters.

