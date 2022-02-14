Graham Potter relishing facing Cristiano Ronaldo and says quality is still there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Potter relishing facing Cristiano Ronaldo and says quality is still there

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 3:11 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo is enduring a frustrating spell with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brighton boss Graham Potter has no doubts about the enduring quality of Cristiano Ronaldo and is relishing the challenge of a first meeting with “one of the best players of all time”.

Potter will reach 100 games in Premier League management on Tuesday evening when in-form Albion take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

United star Ronaldo has come in for criticism in recent weeks, having failed to score in six successive games in all competitions – his longest barren run in 12 years.

Potter has never previously faced the prolific 37-year-old Portugal forward and feels the football world sometimes focuses too much on individuals.

“You run out of superlatives in terms of what he’s achieved in his career and the player that he is,” Potter said of Ronaldo.

“He’s had an absolutely amazing career, world-class, it’s out-of-this-world class. There’s nothing else to say with that.

“Too often we zoom into individuals and forget it’s a team game. Sometimes when the team isn’t scoring, the person at the front of the pitch gets the zooming in, we’ve had it ourselves with Neal (Maupay), for example.

“From what I’ve seen, you still see the quality he has and the quality he brings to the group and the team.

“I’ve never played against him, we’re looking forward to going there and pitting our wits against one of the best players of all time.”

Albion have gone seven league games without defeat and are flying high in ninth place following Saturday’s 2-0 success at Watford.

United, meanwhile, have dropped nine points from six top-flight games and exited the FA Cup since Ronaldo last hit the net.

Although the 20-time English champions have struggled to convince under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Potter is braced for a tough assignment as the Seagulls seek a maiden win at Old Trafford.

“Regardless of what the narrative around Manchester United is, you only have to look at the players that they have,” said Potter

“And going to Old Trafford in itself is a huge challenge because the crowd are so powerful there; the way they play, in a moment the game can completely change because they’ve got world-class players.

“We have to maintain that humility and maintain that respect for our opponent and then try our best to play the football that we want to play and see how the game goes.

“The game is another test for us to see how our game has developed in as tough an away environment as you can get.”

Former Ostersunds and Swansea boss Potter began his Brighton tenure with a 3-0 win at Watford in August 2019 after replacing the sacked Chris Hughton.

He has dealt with the death of both of his parents and the coronavirus pandemic during his time at the Amex Stadium to reach a century of Premier League games in the dugout.

“It’s a proud landmark – it’s not easy to get,” he said.

“After the first game, I probably thought I could get 600 games because we won 3-0 and I thought, ‘this is easy’ – how wrong I was.

“The first year here was the toughest year of my life in terms of the challenges on and off the pitch.

“To come through that and still be here and still be progressing the team and part of this great football club is something I’m very happy about and grateful for.”

