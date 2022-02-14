Hamstring injury keeps Bristol Rovers’ Antony Evans on the sidelines

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol Rovers will be without midfielder Antony Evans for the visit of Sutton in Sky Bet League Two on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was replaced in the 24th minute of Rovers’ 2-1 defeat to Oldham last week with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss the next few games.

Connor Taylor returned to the fold for the goalless draw with Mansfield on the weekend after he experienced heart palpitations just a few days before in the warm-up against Oldham.

Ryan Loft will continue to watch on from the sidelines with a back issue.

Sutton captain Craig Eastmond remains a doubt for the trip to Bristol.

The midfielder suffered an injury in their goalless draw with Salford last week and was not included in the squad that earned a point against league leaders Forest Green.

Kenny Davis will be hoping to keep his place in the team after scoring his first goal of the campaign on Saturday.

Matt Gray may not look to change much in the starting XI as United look to make it 13 games unbeaten in all competitions.