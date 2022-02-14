Nicky Featherstone back from ban for Hartlepool’s clash with Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicky Featherstone back from ban for Hartlepool’s clash with Tranmere

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 5:23 pm
Nicky Featherstone is back in contention for the visit of Tranmere (Leila Coker/PA)
Nicky Featherstone is back in contention for the visit of Tranmere (Leila Coker/PA)

Nicky Featherstone is back in contention for Hartlepool’s clash with Tranmere at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The 33-year-old was sent off in Pools’ 0-0 draw with Exeter last month and has served a three-match suspension, but new signing Bryn Morris has impressed in the skipper’s absence and could keep his place.

Hartlepool have won their last two League Two matches playing a 4-3-3 formation, with Omar Bogle spearheading the attack and scoring twice.

Striker Bogle is expected to lead the line once again, with Gary Liddle, Isaac Fletcher, and Mark Shelton just three players hoping to force their way into the starting line-up.

Paul Glatzel will not travel with the Tranmere squad.

The 20-year-old striker is out after picking up an injury in the 3-0 win over Swindon last week.

Jay Spearing is also unavailable through injury.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon may look to change things up in an attempt to get back to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Walsall last time out.

