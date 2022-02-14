Nicky Featherstone back from ban for Hartlepool’s clash with Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicky Featherstone is back in contention for Hartlepool’s clash with Tranmere at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The 33-year-old was sent off in Pools’ 0-0 draw with Exeter last month and has served a three-match suspension, but new signing Bryn Morris has impressed in the skipper’s absence and could keep his place.

Hartlepool have won their last two League Two matches playing a 4-3-3 formation, with Omar Bogle spearheading the attack and scoring twice.

Striker Bogle is expected to lead the line once again, with Gary Liddle, Isaac Fletcher, and Mark Shelton just three players hoping to force their way into the starting line-up.

Paul Glatzel will not travel with the Tranmere squad.

The 20-year-old striker is out after picking up an injury in the 3-0 win over Swindon last week.

Jay Spearing is also unavailable through injury.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon may look to change things up in an attempt to get back to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Walsall last time out.