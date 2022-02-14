Ross County sign former Southampton winger Josh Sims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County sign former Southampton winger Josh Sims

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 6:03 pm
Ross County have signed Josh Sims (Dave Howarth/PA)
Ross County have finalised the signing of former Southampton winger Josh Sims.

The 24-year-old has been a free agent since being released by Southampton last summer.

County said in a statement: “Josh has been on the radar of quite a number of clubs across England and Scotland and Ross County are delighted to secure his signature.”

The cinch Premiership club have not divulged the length of contract, but manager Malky Mackay previously stated they had lined up a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Sims made 26 first-team appearances for Southampton and had loan spells with Reading, New York Red Bulls and Doncaster. He also represented England at youth level up to the Under-20s and won a winners’ medal at the European Under-17 Championship in 2014.

Mackay said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Josh to Ross County. He is a player we have been aware of for a considerable time, and a great deal of work done to bring Josh to Dingwall.

“We have had to be patient and keep in regular contact over the course of the past nine months and are delighted to finally be able to sign him.

“Josh is an exciting player with great domestic and international experience that will add to our group, and he is a player I think our fans will really enjoy watching.

“I’d like to once again thank Southampton for our continued relationship.”

