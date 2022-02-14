More than one ring for Rapp as love is in the air – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 14.

Valentine’s Day

Today I’m celebrating us! Let’s keep lifting each other up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U5xpnvXvpx — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) February 14, 2022

I am so sorry 😢 but the truth is 😘 it has to come out every year #HappyValentinesDay everybody 😂🤣🥰 pic.twitter.com/ggf62HYZPP — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) February 14, 2022

The look you give that special someone on valentine’s day❤️ @parisfury1 my look to u.❤️ pic.twitter.com/Pl3RiNIMrt — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 14, 2022

Feliz San Valentín mi amor 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/WdIj61f8UA — Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) February 14, 2022

Roses are redViolets are blue We’re expecting baby number two! Due early August ❤️ @sammimarsh1 pic.twitter.com/VRWCYWn3uk — James Wade (@JamesWade180) February 14, 2022

Happy Valentine’s Day everybody, but especially to my two Valentines! I am a lucky girl! Thank you for choosing me every single day and for always being there for me! I love doing life with you! ❤️ #family pic.twitter.com/gdOkRQfkLQ — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 14, 2022

Super Bowl

LA WE DID IT! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 14, 2022

Told you I’ll be back for u! 🏆 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) February 14, 2022

Do it to get a crown that will last forever. — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 14, 2022

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

this halftime show is ridiculous🔥🔥🔥 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) February 14, 2022

Football

Zlatan was in the gym.

Newcastle were still celebrating Sunday’s victory.

Gary Lineker stuck up for Becks.

You might dislike him, for whatever reason, but David Beckham was a great footballer. One of our finest. https://t.co/2fcDuLURRS — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 14, 2022

Cricket

Ben Stokes was hard at it.

KP hit out at the selectors.

Broad – 152 TestsAnderson – 169 Tests On par with Ambrose/Walsh, Younis/Akram, Donald/Pollock etc. If they don’t get a chance to say goodbye to English cricket ON THE FIELD, then it’s an absolute DISGRACE! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 14, 2022

Unlucky.

Feel for @Uz_Khawaja clearly hit his back hip. https://t.co/MyOyDAl2Kd — David Warner (@davidwarner31) February 14, 2022

Formula One

Tom Holland was impressed by Lewis Hamilton.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua trained hard.

Winter Olympics

Shot of the day?

Above the clouds? ⛅️🤔 📸: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/L7d4kEC98O — Olympics (@Olympics) February 14, 2022

Athletics

Usain Bolt was at the Super Bowl.

Rugby Union

France were spotted sharing the love.

England turned the clock back.

𝓞𝓷 𝓣𝓱𝓲𝓼 𝓓𝓪𝔂 in 2016 @maroitoje made his England debut against Italy in a 40-9 victory in the Six Nations 🌹#EnglandRugbyThrowback pic.twitter.com/mOc6kiRvB8 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 14, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor downed it.

Snooker

A big win for Neil Robertson.

Golf

Tributes were paid to Eduardo Romero after his death at the age of 67.

This really hurts..Eduardo was the nicest man.A great friend that always was a pleasure to be around.He had a big game but more importantly an even bigger heart.RIP, dear El Gato,A true great ambassador for Argentina and for our game.💔 https://t.co/ONiH0DL8Jv — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) February 14, 2022

Eduardo Romero ‘ El Gato ‘ the beautiful golfer. What a man! Such a warm character! With a kind heart! Inspirational ! Generous!..and alway😃Smiling! #legend We’ll all miss ‘the cat’ RIP 😥 pic.twitter.com/gPp7tlaGqg — Ken Brown ..⛳️ (@KenBrownGolf) February 14, 2022

Such sad news. Eduardo was one of the good guys. My thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/T0DT9HOLlR — Colin Montgomerie (@montgomeriefdn) February 14, 2022

Richard Bland was enjoying the good life.

Home for the week with my ❤️😍 #maldives pic.twitter.com/lJnlFjnPMr — Richard Bland (@blandy73) February 14, 2022