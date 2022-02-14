Dundee see off battling Peterhead to book Scottish Cup quarter-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee see off battling Peterhead to book Scottish Cup quarter-final spot

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 9:55 pm
Charlie Adam opened the scoring for Dundee (David Young/PA).
Charlie Adam opened the scoring for Dundee (David Young/PA).

Dundee were made to work before booking their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 win at determined Peterhead.

Charlie Adam opened the scoring with a 33rd-minute penalty before Niall McGinn’s first Dundee goal gave the cinch Premiership side some breathing space.

Former Peterhead loan signing Josh Mulligan capped the win with a late third.

The League One hosts gave a good account of themselves in the opening stages, taking the game to the visitors, with captain Scott Brown testing Ian Lawlor in the Dundee goal with an early drive.

The goalkeeper was called into action again to deal with Hamish Ritchie’s low ball to the near post but comfortably smothered it.

Dundee were restricted to a number of corners without testing Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long.

But a moment of quality brought the opening goal.

McGinn slipped a neat pass through to Paul McMullan and the winger did just enough to draw a late challenge from Long, with referee David Munro wasting no time in pointing to the spot.

Adam stepped up to dispatch the spot-kick into the bottom-right corner, with Long going the other way.

Peterhead responded well and thought they had levelled when Niah Payne crossed for Ritchie, only for his effort to come off the inside of a post and roll agonisingly across goal before going out for a goal-kick.

And they might have had a penalty a minute before the break when Lawlor’s poor touch from a back-pass invited on-loan Aberdeen winger Ryan Duncan to take possession.

He appeared to be fouled by the goalkeeper, but this time Munro was unmoved, to the disgust of the home support.

The hosts were undeterred, with Andy McCarthy flashing an effort wide of goal early in the second half before Grant Savoury saw a free-kick from 20 yards pushed away by the diving Lawlor.

Peterhead were hit with a sucker punch, though, after 53 minutes.

Adam sent a superb pass over the top for McGinn, who beat Andy McDonald to the ball and then coolly fired past Long.

Lawlor was forced into a further save when he turned a curling Payne effort round a post, but Peterhead were unable to fashion more in the way of clear-cut chances.

And the result was put beyond doubt when Mulligan, who spent the first half of the season at Balmoor, curled in neatly from a McGinn pass to complete the scoring.

