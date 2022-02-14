I heard him choking – Alert Ellis Genge on coming to aid of Sebastian Negri

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I heard him choking – Alert Ellis Genge on coming to aid of Sebastian Negri

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 10:03 pm
Italy’s Sebastian Negri is taken off the pitch after getting injured against England (Gregorio Borgia/AP).
Ellis Genge has revealed the “horrible” moment when he saw Italy flanker Sebastian Negri choking on the floor in England’s Guinness Six Nations victory at the Stadio Olimpico.

Negri was hurt during a second-half collision with Nick Isiekwe and, after Genge alerted medics to the gravity of the situation, he received lengthy treatment before being driven from the pitch on a motorised cart.

Italy have announced that Negri sustained “head trauma” and he will now follow the return-to-play protocols for concussion.

Ellis Genge
England’s Ellis Genge in action against Italy (Mike Egerton/PA).

“I heard him choking so I gave him a slap to see if he reacted,” Genge said.

“He just carried on choking so I didn’t know if he had swallowed his tongue – that’s why I tried to roll him on to his side.

“I’m not a master in medicine, but I’m pretty sure you are supposed to put them in the recovery position so I tried to do that. I was quickly ushered away by the medics so I let them just carry on.

“It’s horrible when that happens. I don’t know Seb very well personally, but a lot of my friends played at Hartpury College with him and apparently he’s a lovely bloke.

“He’d just come on and he’s a big player for them and for that to happen wasn’t nice to see. I hope he’s well. I really do. I really don’t like seeing people being hurt like that.

“When you are on the pitch you think rugby is the be-all and end-all, but you are definitely brought back down to earth quickly and realise reality when something like that happens.”

Negri used social media to thank Genge for his speedy intervention.

“Thank you so much @EllisGenge appreciate all you did. You are a top man. All good this side and feeling a lot better wishing you and all the @EnglandRugby lads all the best for the rest of the @SixNationsRugby. Catch up with you soon, Safe travels back home today,” Negri tweeted.

