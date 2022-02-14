Objective complete – James McPake pleased to see Dundee avoid cup shock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Objective complete – James McPake pleased to see Dundee avoid cup shock

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 10:45 pm
James McPake saw his Dundee side beat Peterhead (Ian Rutherford/PA).
Dundee boss James McPake was content to see his cinch Premiership side grind out victory as they overcame Peterhead 3-0 to progress to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

McPake’s men had to battle to progress, with a Charlie Adam penalty giving them the lead just after the half-hour mark before Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan added further goals in the second half.

Dundee’s reward was a home tie against Rangers in the next round.

McPake said: “It wasn’t nice, especially in the first half, but it’s objective complete. We’re in the next round and with a home tie.

“We knew it was going to be tough. We were under no illusions. The TV were here for one reason – they’re hoping for an upset and we had to avoid that.

“There were bits of quality in the game – Charlie’s assist for Niall. I’ve not seen the penalty back, but I think Peterhead should have had one as well.

“In eight years we’ve only been in the quarter-finals of this cup once and I don’t think that’s good enough.

“We’ll switch our focus to Celtic now, but I think the four games after that will be pivotal in what we go on to achieve this season.”

The scoreline was harsh on Peterhead, who were aggrieved not to be awarded a spot-kick of their own for what seemed a blatant foul by goalkeeper Ian Lawlor on Ryan Duncan a minute before half-time.

Manager Jim McInally said: “I think the referee was the only person in the stadium who didn’t think it was a penalty.

“It’s a big moment – we were playing well and if we’d scored we’d have gone in at 1-1.

“We’re trying to bring in young players who’ve been at bigger clubs and give them a platform to move back up, and I think some of them have shown they’re capable of doing that.”

