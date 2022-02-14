Steve Bruce ‘confident’ West Brom can still earn promotion after Blackburn draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Bruce ‘confident’ West Brom can still earn promotion after Blackburn draw

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 10:59 pm
West Brom boss Steve Bruce applauds the fans (Tim Goode/PA)
West Brom manager Steve Bruce admits he must find a way to win but insists they can still achieve their promotion dream after a goalless draw against Blackburn in his first home game in charge.

Bruce, 61, received a warm reception from The Hawthorns crowd but Albion have now gone more than six hours of football without scoring as he picked up his first point since taking charge.

“We’ve got to find a way of getting more opportunities in the final third,” said Bruce, whose side are eighth in the Sky Bet Championship.

“We have to be better in the final third, but we’re capable of winning games back to back.

“We’ve still got plenty to play for and I’m confident we can be where we want to be. It’s a small step in the right direction. I could not fault the effort and endeavour.

“Both sides struggled to create any real opportunities but I thought we might have nicked it at the end.

“I can see plenty of positives but we have to look at the situation – does 4-3-3 suit us with what we have got available?”

Chances were thin on the ground but Andy Carroll and Adam Reach were both denied by headers near the end for Albion, while Ben Brereton Diaz and Reda Khadra fired straight at Sam Johnstone for Blackburn after the break.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray felt Rovers’ much-improved second-half performance should have earned three points.

He said: “I think we grew into the game after forgetting how to play in the first half.

“The second half was more like us. We were more threatening and were picking the right pass and putting headers to a yellow shirt.

“We had more control of the game in the second half and we were much more fluent.”

Former West Brom manager Mowbray admitted Rovers should be better in front of goal after also now taking their drought to over six hours.

“It’s a really young team to come here and keep a clean sheet,” he added. “But with the talent we have at the top of the pitch, we should be nicking goals.

“Brereton Diaz’s goal was so marginal, I felt it was onside, someone later told me it wasn’t.

“We’re frustrated we didn’t get a goal because we deserved one, even though they could have nicked it when Tyrhys Dolan cleared it off the line at the end.

“If anyone was going to score it was us. The players are so disappointed that we couldn’t get that goal, and it’s right we feel that way.

“I hope it’s a sign of the direction we’re going in. We just need a ricochet or one to trickle in now.”

