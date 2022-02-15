Ireland forward Tadhg Beirne extends IRFU contract until 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland forward Tadhg Beirne extends IRFU contract until 2025

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 10:35 am
Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ireland and Munster forward Tadhg Beirne has signed a contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union until July 2025.

The 30-year-old has won 27 caps for his country, scoring six tries, and become increasingly influential under head coach Andy Farrell.

Beirne’s fine form led to him being selected by the British and Irish Lions last year and he made two Tests appearances on the tour of South Africa.

He has started both of Ireland’s matches in the current Guinness Six Nations campaign, lining up alongside James Ryan in the second row against Wales and France.

“I have made some tough decisions in my career but this was an easy one,” Beirne said in a statement.

“Representing Munster, Ireland and the Lions over the past few seasons has been fantastic and I am looking forward to contributing in red and green in the years to come.”

Beirne made his Ireland debut against Australia on the 2018 summer tour and travelled to the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Tadhg Beirne, with ball, has won 27 caps for Ireland
Tadhg Beirne, with ball, has won 27 caps for Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

He came through the system at Leinster but joined Welsh club Scarlets in 2016, winning the PRO12 title a year later, before moving to Munster in 2018.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: “Tadhg’s journey to a green jersey has not been a straight line but he backed himself and proved his quality.

“Since his return to Ireland in 2018 he has continued to improve his game and illustrate his worth to both Munster and Irish rugby with the consistency and quality of his performances.”

Ireland, who beat defending champions Wales 29-7 before losing 30-24 to France on Saturday in Paris, return to Six Nations action at home to Italy on February 27.

