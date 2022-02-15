Inter boss Simone Inzaghi happy with recent performances despite dropped points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inter boss Simone Inzaghi happy with recent performances despite dropped points

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 1:59 pm
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is not concerned by recent results (Steve Welsh/PA)
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is not concerned by his side’s dip in form heading into their Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool.

The defending Serie A champions have picked up just one point in their last two matches after a defeat to city rivals AC and last weekend’s draw at Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, by comparison, have lost just once since November and are on a six-match winning run.

“We knew it would be a busy period for us. I am very happy with the performances,” said Inzaghi.

“Against Milan we were excellent for the first 70 minutes, against Napoli we were excellent in the second half.

“I would have preferred more points but I am happy about the display.

“We played two very good games against two very good teams who will be fighting for the title until the end.

“The second half (against Napoli) we came back with a great spirit and determination to win the match and so the second half makes me confident for tomorrow’s game.”

Inter are in the last 16 for the first time in 10 years and Inzaghi accepts his side are the underdogs in the tie.

“We are meeting a great team and we respect them but we are not starting already beaten,” he added.

“I believe Liverpool are the favourites but I believe matches have to be played.

“We know what I am going to ask the team: we will need to impose our style and I would like my players to play with a free mind, play our game and we know that determination will make a difference in this match.

“My lads have proved it from the start of the season. They are very determined to win.

“Liverpool are a very strong side but we will give our all and show what we can do. We cannot make any mistakes.

“They have great players in every position, a great manager, a great squad. We have to be good on and off the ball.

“If we miss a pass, they can counter in any moment. When we have the ball they have (Virgil) Van Dijk and Alisson, who are great long passers, and the two full-backs have great feet.

“They can cause problems in every part of the pitch.”

