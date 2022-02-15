Ronnie Edwards could return for Peterborough against Reading

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ronnie Edwards could be involved for Peterborough when they face Reading.

The defender missed the 1-0 defeat to Preston at the weekend due to a hamstring issue, but boss Darren Ferguson is hopeful Edwards will be available.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Posh after the weekend, but they are still without Mark Beevers and Jack Taylor, both of whom have hamstring problems.

Dan Butler is out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Reading will be without the suspended Junior Hoilett for their clash with Peterborough.

The winger was dismissed in the second half of the Royals’ 3-2 loss to Coventry at the weekend after picking up a second yellow card.

There could be more minutes for Yakou Meite who returned from injury to make his first appearance this season when coming off the bench against Coventry.

Tom McIntyre could also push to feature for the Royals after returning from a foot injury to make the bench at the weekend.