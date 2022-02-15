Michael Flynn appointed Walsall head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Flynn appointed Walsall head coach

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 3:33 pm
Michael Flynn has been appointed new head coach of Walsall (Adam Davy/PA)
Walsall have appointed Michael Flynn as their new head coach.

The 41-year-old has been out of work since leaving fellow Sky Bet League Two side Newport in October 2021.

During his time in South Wales, Flynn guided the Exiles to two play-off finals but came up short on both occasions.

Flynn, who replaces Matthew Taylor on a deal until 2024, told Walsall’s website: “I can’t wait to get going.

“It is a club that wants to go in the right direction and that was key for me.

“I am bringing in togetherness. Every single team that I have been a part of, there has been a real togetherness. I am going to make sure that that is throughout the football club.

“I know Jamie (Fullarton) is really big on that, and again that was one of the principles that I was really impressed with, so I can’t speak highly enough of him on that.

“We have a very vocal group of supporters and we want to try and get more feet inside the stand on match days and we can only do that by winning games.

“I am sure that with them behind us and with everyone pulling in the right direction, we will have a good end to the season.”

The Saddlers sit six points above the relegation zone in 18th position.

Flynn’s first game in charge will be away at league leaders Forest Green on Saturday.

