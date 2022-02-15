Tyson Fury has no thirst for endorsing gambling, alcohol or drugs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tyson Fury has no thirst for endorsing gambling, alcohol or drugs

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 5:01 pm
Tyson Fury has launched his own Furocity energy drink (John Walton/PA)
Tyson Fury has revealed he will never endorse gambling, alcohol or drugs ahead of the launch of his new energy drink this week.

Four different flavours of Furocity energy drink will go on sale in Iceland stores on Wednesday and also be available online at Amazon or on the Gypsy King official merchandise website.

While Fury has turned down “millions of dollars” in recent years to advertise various other products, he has decided to team up with supermarket chain Iceland to sell his own energy drink.

It will not be the start of an expanding business portfolio though and the WBC belt holder insisted he will not advertise addictive vices which can impact on mental health given his own struggles in that area.

Fury told the PA news agency: “I am against advertising gambling, alcohol, CBD oils and so forth and so on.

“It leads to mental health struggles in my opinion and can cause people to commit suicide.

“Alcohol, drugs and gambling is a no-no for me because I have come from those dark places and I don’t want to return. I wouldn’t want anyone else to return there so I could benefit from a few extra dollars in my account.”

The Briton has been open about his mental health battle since he secured a shock world title victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf in 2015.

After becoming unified champion of the heavyweight division, Fury went close to three years without returning to the ring and saw his weight balloon to 27 stone while he also faced suicidal thoughts.

He eventually recovered and resumed his career to extend his record to 31 wins and one draw from 32 bouts following the most recent contest of his epic trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

Next up for the Wythenshawe boxer is a scheduled clash with fellow Briton Dillian Whyte, who has been quiet on social media since an agreement was reached for the fight.

“This could help Dillian with his training, for sure,” Fury said of his new Furocity energy drink.

“And it would be the only time he will ever get to taste Tyson Fury and then put me down!”

The four Furocity energy drink flavours have a nod to boxing with black and blue raspberry, sour cherry knockout, sour apple punch and also original while a sugar-free version is set to be released.

The content of the energy drink is below the Government’s sugar tax threshold and more items under the branding could be in stock towards the end of this year with chewing gum and an ice lolly being worked on.

“My main competitors are Monster and Red Bull and I am not here to take part, we’re here to take over,” Fury insisted at the launch of Furocity at Park Plaza Hotel in Waterloo.

“An energy drink, I find a harmless boost in the morning. I drink them every day anyway so I thought it would be absolutely fantastic to have my own one available.”

