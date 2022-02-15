Andy Murray gains revenge on Taro Daniel to reach the last 16 at Qatar Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray gains revenge on Taro Daniel to reach the last 16 at Qatar Open

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 5:17 pm
Andy Murray is through to the Qatar Open second round (Steven Paston/PA)
Andy Murray gained revenge over Australian Open conqueror Taro Daniel by defeating the Japanese player in straight sets to reach the last 16 of the Qatar Open.

The three-time grand slam winner secured a routine 6-2 6-2 victory to set up a meeting with Roberto Bautista Agut next in Doha.

Murray had lost to Daniel in the second round of the Australian Open last month but was too good for New York-born right-hander on only their third meeting.

After a cagey opening, it was the Scot who clinched the first break in the sixth game to move 4-2 up having pushed his opponent hard in his previous two service games.

A second break sealed the opener after Murray managed to withstand a lengthy rally to pass Daniel at the net and take the first of three set points.

World number 114 Daniel gained the upper hand at the start of the second with an immediate break but was pegged back instantly by the wildcard.

After Murray, a two-time winner of the competition held to love, he pressed home his advantage to break twice more and seal a straight-sets success in one hour and 20 minutes.

The 34-year-old will take on second seed and runner-up in last year’s tournament Bautista Agut next.

It will be a first meeting between the duo since Murray lost to the Spaniard at the Australian Open in 2019, which many feared might be the final match of the double Wimbledon champion’s career before he embarked on career-saving hip resurfacing surgery.

