Keira Walsh relishes coming up against tough opposition in the Arnold Clark Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Keira Walsh relishes coming up against tough opposition in the Arnold Clark Cup

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 5:49 pm
England midfielder Keira Walsh is relishing the prospect of facing strong opposition in the next week (Tim Goode/PA)
England midfielder Keira Walsh is relishing the prospect of facing strong opposition in the next week (Tim Goode/PA)

Keira Walsh believes the Arnold Clark Cup will prove to be a yardstick for England to measure themselves against some of the world’s best ahead of a home European Championships this summer.

The Lionesses host three other nations ranked in the top 10 as they come up against Canada, Spain and Germany in the next week.

The opening game comes against Canada at the Riverside on Thursday night as Sarina Wiegman faces the first stern test of her England tenure.

View this post on Instagram

“I think in those (qualifying) games, for me, it is about staying switched on and obviously, the opposition didn’t have a lot of attacks.

“But I think not just for me, but the whole team, it’d be nice to see how we (are) tested defensively and kind of how we’re going to press and whether it’s a mid-block or seeing how we cope in those situations and equally, then how do we then play out of the pressure and that sort of thing.

“So I think everyone is just really looking forward to it, we’ve probably not had the toughest games recently.

“I think playing these three games before the Euros is such an important thing for us just to see where we’re at, really, as a team.”

It was confirmed Arsenal’s Leah Williamson will once again captain England for the three games, having worn the armband for Wiegman’s first four matches with Steph Houghton missing through injury.

Leah Williamson will captain England during the three-match Arnold Clark Cup.
Leah Williamson will captain England during the three-match Arnold Clark Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Williamson was ruled out of the last camp with a hamstring issue as Millie Bright took over as skipper, with no permanent captain named.

Walsh has only got back into international football following a calf injury but she progressed through the England ranks with Williamson and had been delighted to see her lead out her country.

“When I was younger and we played at under-17s, under-18s and under-19s she was always the captain of the youth teams,” added Walsh.

“It’s always a role she has naturally assumed anyway, whether she is wearing the armband or not. We have a team of leaders. But I’m so proud of her and seeing how far she’s come.

“She’s had a few injuries recently so just seeing the strides she’s made in her game. She’s at the forefront of that now.

“As her best friend and team-mate it’s such a proud moment for me. I know her family really well too so I know they will be so happy for her. It was a nice moment for everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal