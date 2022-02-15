Cardiff win at home again as Joel Bagan and Mark Harris goals see off Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cardiff win at home again as Joel Bagan and Mark Harris goals see off Coventry

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 9:49 pm
Joel Bagan struck for Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)
Second-half goals from Joel Bagan and Mark Harris enabled Cardiff to make it back-to-back home wins as they beat Coventry 2-0

Three days on from notching his first goal for the club, 20-year-old wing-back Bagan opened the scoring in the 72nd minute and Harris sealed the win three minutes from time.

Back at the ground where a week earlier they had put four goals past relegation rivals Peterborough to move 12 points clear of the danger zone, Cardiff started well and went close to an opener after only three minutes.

Bagan floated in a deep cross from the left and Max Watters headed down in front of Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore. The ex-Bluebird went back into his goal and then flung himself forward to catch the bouncing ball and just about stop it from crossing the goal line.

Having spent the first 10 minutes weathering a bit of a home storm, Coventry got into their stride and worked dangerman Callum O’Hare into the action.

Having picked up a loose ball in the centre circle he drove all the way to the edge of the Cardiff area before firing off a shot that flashed inches wide of the right hand upright.

Three minutes later O’Hare had two shouts for a penalty in the same move. Viktor Gyokeres found space on the right and played the ball into the box for O’Hare to run onto.

He found himself sandwiched between two defenders and went for an elaborate dive between the pair of them. He got up to find Alex Smithies had lost possession of the ball and chased it down, only to find his ankle tapped by the keeper.

Referee John Busby waved play on in both incidents and the only other attempt on goal came at the other end in the 34th minute when Watters ran onto a ball over the top and hammered a left-footed volley that was only kept out by Moore’s head.

Three minutes later Watters was replaced by Jordan Hugill and demonstrated his dismay by sitting in the dug-out for the whole of half-time and the rest of the game.

Hugill should have broken the deadlock in the 54th minute when a brilliant piece of work down the right by Cody Drameh cut Coventry wide open.

The wing-back put the ball into the path of the onrushing Hugill, but the striker got the ball caught under his feet and his shot was easily saved from 10 yards.

Bagan cut inside on the left edge of the box and fired an unstoppable shot into the right corner to give Cardiff the lead.

Then Harris outstripped the defence on the right and fired home.

